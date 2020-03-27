Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,414,600 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the February 27th total of 956,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.97. The stock had a trading volume of 292,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spire will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Spire by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Spire by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spire by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spire by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at $2,372,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.