Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Up 54.4% in March

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,833,500 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the February 27th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $7.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,348. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $94.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,922,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,640,000 after buying an additional 142,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,448,000 after purchasing an additional 321,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

