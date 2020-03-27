Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Down 47.4% in March

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 27th total of 247,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, Director J Tim Arnoult purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $107,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $31,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 121,079 shares of company stock valued at $912,362. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of SCM stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 349,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,273. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.72%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

