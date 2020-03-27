Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Update

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the February 27th total of 455,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 254,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,044,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 237,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 630,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,298. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.0612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%.

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

