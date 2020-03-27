Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,701,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 27th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 258,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $7,717,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

