Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 17.4% After Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price was down 17.4% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.22, approximately 2,454,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,208,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Specifically, COO Christopher Dawson sold 17,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $140,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 208,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $3,754,196.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,098,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,828,897.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,867 shares of company stock worth $11,770,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sunrun from to in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

