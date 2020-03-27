TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Gap Up to $31.42

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.77, but opened at $31.42. TD Ameritrade shares last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 6,124,619 shares traded.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.