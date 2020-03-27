TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Gap Up to $31.42

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.77, but opened at $31.42. TD Ameritrade shares last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 6,124,619 shares traded.
AMTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.
The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTD)
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.