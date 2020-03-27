Team (NYSE:TISI) Shares Down 12.9%

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s share price dropped 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.55, approximately 529,044 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 197,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

TISI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Team in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Team from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $199.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Team had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $287.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amerino Gatti purchased 13,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,786.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Team by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,285,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Team by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Team by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 387,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Team by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Team by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

