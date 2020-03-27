Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Down 87.3% in March

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the February 27th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $110,141.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,151.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter worth about $219,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 145,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,243. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

