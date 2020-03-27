Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Update

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the February 27th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

THW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 152,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $106,803.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

