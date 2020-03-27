Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Down 12.3%

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s stock price was down 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $134.13 and last traded at $142.11, approximately 13,363,835 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 4,539,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 419,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 123,670 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.