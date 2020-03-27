Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Down 78.7% in March

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the February 27th total of 61,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TDF traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 55,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,562. Templeton Dragon Fund has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $20.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDF. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,335,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,805,000 after purchasing an additional 214,768 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,598,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.