Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $141,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.50. 7,576,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,867,045. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

