Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the February 27th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TPL stock traded up $9.29 on Friday, hitting $379.30. 63,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,631. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $915.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $613.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 76.74% and a net margin of 96.55%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $809.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,959 shares of company stock worth $1,484,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,949,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,486,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 57,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,737,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,417,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

