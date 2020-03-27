The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,886 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.7% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of The Coca-Cola worth $248,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.32.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $42.81. 23,291,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,610,008. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

