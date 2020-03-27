Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $151,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.29.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.34. 2,314,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

