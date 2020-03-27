TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 49,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,053,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $125,370,000 after acquiring an additional 249,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,719 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 216,723 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,845,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra raised TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

