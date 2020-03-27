Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974,968 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 8.08% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $54,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 232,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $335.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $70.08 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 20.86%.

KNOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. KNOT Offshore Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

