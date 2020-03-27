Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $240.82 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,708,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 599,056 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up about 1.5% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 6.98% of Plains GP worth $240,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,483,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,466.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

