Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $360.81 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,072,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 539,980 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 2.3% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.45% of Enbridge worth $360,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $27.74. 6,093,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,120. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.