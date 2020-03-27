Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 102,076 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $56,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CQP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

CQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.72.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 610,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 333,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last three months.

Shares of CQP traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $24.05. 1,079,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,360. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

