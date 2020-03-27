Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 2,640,278 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640,278 shares during the quarter. NuStar Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 9.79% of NuStar Energy worth $272,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,361,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 443,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 270,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 191,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,746,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 177,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other news, CAO Mary Rose Brown purchased 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $40,002.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,283.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William E. Greehey purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $473,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,895,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,992,738.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,645 shares of company stock worth $610,043. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,887. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

