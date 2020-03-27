Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 597,390 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,416,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,390 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 3.60% of Genesis Energy worth $90,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,756,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,098 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 54,977 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 98,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 36,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. 2,212,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,427. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $419.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $604.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other news, Director James E. Davison bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,094,919.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 10,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $146,376.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 190,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

