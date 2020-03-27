Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 657,011 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,439,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,011 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 3.70% of Equitrans Midstream worth $126,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,125,000 after buying an additional 5,522,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,190,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,884 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,869,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $29,103,000.

Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.20. 6,427,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Diana M. Charletta purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. Insiders have bought a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200 over the last quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

