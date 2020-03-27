Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 940,205 Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,643,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940,205 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 5.87% of EnLink Midstream worth $175,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $134,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 142.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the period. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of ENLC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. 4,881,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $464.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.