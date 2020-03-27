Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,708,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347,586 shares during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners makes up 0.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $97,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 174.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENBL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,613. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $853.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

