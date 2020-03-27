Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 11,751,943 Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,504,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,751,943 shares during the period. Tallgrass Energy makes up about 1.1% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $165,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGE. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tallgrass Energy by 909.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,919,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,771,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,760 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 8,694.5% during the 4th quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,078,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,072 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 2,060.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,764,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 501.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,870,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 4,449,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. Tallgrass Energy LP has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGE. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Tallgrass Energy Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

