Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 2,599,625 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,608,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,599,625 shares during the quarter. EQM Midstream Partners comprises approximately 2.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.06% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $347,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 1,511,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.95 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EQM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

