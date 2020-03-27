Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 2,599,625 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,608,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,599,625 shares during the quarter. EQM Midstream Partners comprises approximately 2.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.06% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $347,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EQM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 1,511,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.
Several analysts have commented on EQM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.
About EQM Midstream Partners
EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.
