Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 48,950 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,435,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,950 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 4.24% of NGL Energy Partners worth $61,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NGL stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,117. The company has a market cap of $346.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Derek S. Reiners bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Ciolek bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. Insiders have bought a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,580 in the last 90 days.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

