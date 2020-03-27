Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded down $6.73 on Friday, reaching $188.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,337,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,383,139. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.31. The company has a market cap of $479.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TH Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

