Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,096,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212,134 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,258,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,201,000 after acquiring an additional 559,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,313,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 43,321,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,145,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.