Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $135,646,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $133,380,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $12.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.69. 3,942,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,288. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.30. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.81.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.