Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes $753,000 Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,284 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $702,139,000 after acquiring an additional 547,982 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,900,000 after acquiring an additional 372,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 988,246 shares of the software company’s stock worth $325,933,000 after acquiring an additional 236,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,745,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,235,373,000 after acquiring an additional 232,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.64.

Adobe stock traded down $16.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.83. 4,860,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,693. The company has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.45 and a 200-day moving average of $314.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

