Trust Co of Kansas Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $4.25 on Friday, hitting $112.56. 39,888,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,658,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.