Trust Co of Kansas Acquires Shares of 5,517 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Amgen makes up approximately 0.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.27. 4,119,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.