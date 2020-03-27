Trust Co of Kansas Acquires Shares of 6,288 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,321,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,875,543. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

