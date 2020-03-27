Trust Co of Kansas Makes New Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $4.66 on Friday, reaching $190.55. 7,119,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,509,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.79. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

