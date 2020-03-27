Trust Co of Kansas Makes New Investment in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,000. United Technologies accounts for 3.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $7.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,145,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,533. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several analysts have commented on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.