Trust Co of Kansas Takes $4.06 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. Intel comprises about 2.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 505.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 31,626,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,947,500. The company has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

