Trust Co of Kansas Takes Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,940,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,492,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Visa from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.85.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

