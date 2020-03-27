UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin Buys 2,000 Shares

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $20,860.00.

UMH stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 199,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,750. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $399.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 0.70.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. Research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

