Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,181 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,586,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,070,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,300,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,931,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,991. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

