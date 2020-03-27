Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.75. 1,205,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,986. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $156.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

