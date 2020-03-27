Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 7.1%

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.16, 5,361,391 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 6,825,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. UBS Group increased their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $17,665,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 253,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,700 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.