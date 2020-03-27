Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) dropped 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.33, approximately 1,025,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 731,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $424.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,278,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 354,178 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,237.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 250,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 183,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

