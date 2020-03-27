Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Down 8.4%

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) was down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.31 and last traded at $41.44, approximately 11,020,478 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,181,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

