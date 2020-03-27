Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,844,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,609,000 after purchasing an additional 627,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded down $8.96 on Friday, hitting $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,565,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,788,467. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.