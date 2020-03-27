Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $6.09, approximately 665,262 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 319,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.55%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Mastandrea acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,854,767.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

