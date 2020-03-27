Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Down 7.2%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) fell 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.55, 1,608,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 156% from the average session volume of 629,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 293,747 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 45,456.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 368,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

