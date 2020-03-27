Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Down 7.2%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) fell 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.55, 1,608,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 156% from the average session volume of 629,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 293,747 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 45,456.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 368,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit