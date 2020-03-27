World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Price Down 11.9%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s share price dropped 11.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.19 and last traded at $34.38, approximately 2,181,957 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,495,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

WWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,843 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $145,858,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,667,000 after acquiring an additional 400,120 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $116,085,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

